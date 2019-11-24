- Above is video of Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Kevin Owens and Dominik Dijakovic speaking to the cameras after their win over The Undisputed Era in last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" main event. Owens gives praise to the brand and walks off, leaving the spotlight to the Team Ciampa NXT regulars.

"NXT, never change. Chicago, never change. Tonight was an honor and it was a f--king blast for me. But this is about you guys," Owens said before walking off.

Ciampa commented on how this was the first Takeover for Dijakovic and Lee, and how there is nothing like Takeover. Lee went on and said they are all limitless now. Dijakovic talked about how this event was special, and how this is what respect looks like. Ciampa said the Allstate Arena is where he tore his ACL and turned on his best friend, but this event was special and it was also the first time his daughter got to see him live in a wrestling ring. The segment ended with Team Ciampa wishing a Happy Birthday to Ciampa's dad.

- As noted, the NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" saw a backstage injury angle done on Mia Yim to pull her from the women's WarGames match. Yim suffered a legitimate broken nose two weeks ago, but the angle was done to replace her with Dakota Kai. Kai ended up turning heel and destroying partner Tegan Nox before her WarGames entrance, which gave a 4-on-2 advantage to Team Baszler, who still lost the match. WWE posted the following post-Takeover injury updates on Yim and Nox:

Injury update on Mia Yim and Tegan Nox WWE.com has learned the following regarding the status of Mia Yim and Tegan Nox after the shocking events during the NXT TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show and the Women's WarGames Match. After being attacked backstage, Mia Yim was taken to a local medical facility and is being checked out. Tegan Nox has been taken for an MRI on her surgically repaired knee after the shocking betrayal of Dakota Kai, who mercilessly attacked her supposed friend. Stick with WWE's digital platforms for more on their status as it becomes available.

- As noted, rapper Denzel Curry remixed his "Ricky" single to serve as the NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" theme song. As seen below, Curry was also in attendance for last night's big event near Chicago.

Triple H tweeted on having Curry at the show.

Triple H wrote, "Pleasure to have @denzelcurry backstage with us tonight and for adding his sound to #NXTTakeOver: WarGames. #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @WWEMusic"

Curry re-tweeted the same photo and wrote, "Degenerates #WEARENXT #NXTTakeoverWarGames"

You can see the related tweets below, along with post-show video of Curry talking to NXT's Jon Quasto: