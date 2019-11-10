Bellator and AEW star Jake Hager gave some advice to WWE star Rusev after a fan tweeted about the affair storyline.

Earlier today, a Twitter user tweeted that they would be happy if WWE dropped the love triangle storyline between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley. Rusev did reply to the fan, "Dear, guy .... nobody cares what you are good with."

Hager retweeted Rusev and gave him his advice that included leaving both WWE and Lana.

He tweeted, "Leave her and that asshole company. #ImWithAEW."

Jake Hager left WWE in 2017.

