Two weeks ago on the ROH Honor United tour in Bolton, England, Jay Lethal broke his arm during a match against PCO. Near the end of the match PCO dropped down on Lethal with his arm taking the brunt of the drop, causing the injury.

ROH's Kevin Eck is reporting Lethal will be ready for ROH Final Battle on December 13 in Baltimore, Maryland. Lethal will team up with Jonathan Gresham to take on the ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes.

Also announced, Mark Haskins will face Bully Ray in a Street Fight with Vicky, Haskins' wife, in his corner.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* RUSH (c) vs. PCO (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

* Bully Ray vs. Mark Haskins with his wife, Vicky (Street Fight)