During ROH's UK tour, Jay Lethal spoke to Vulture Hound about his career and his dream opponents.

In the interview, Jay Lethal revealed that he wants to have a match with AEW champion Chris Jericho. Lethal thought the match was going to happen until Jericho left for AEW.

"Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho one hundred percent, revealed Lethal. "I thought it was going to be able to happen, and then those guys went off and did their own thing, and I was like 'ah, man!' He's on the top of the list."

"And of course, I don't know if I'll ever get to do it, but I mean, growing up I was a huge fan of the Undertaker. He could just do no wrong to me. I wouldn't even have to wrestle him. Just getting to work with him in any capacity would be cool. But as far wrestling, I think Jericho's on the top of that list."

"There's a couple of guys on the indies. Believe it or not, there's a lot of people, and I've been around for a while, there's a lot of people that I haven't gotten to actually wrestle in a singles match. I don't know if you know John Klinger? Well, he loves the Macho Man just as much as I do. I think he's from Germany. I would love to get to wrestle him. There's so many. How can you name them all? Definitely on top of the list is Chris Jericho."