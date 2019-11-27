AEW star Joey Janela took to Twitter on Tuesday night and made an interesting tweet that has since been deleted.

Janela noted that he did not get on his flight to Chicago for tonight's Dynamite episode, and said AEW officials aren't answering his phone calls.

He wrote, "Didn't get on my flight for @AEWrestling Dynamite tonight, I'm not going.... Nothing was addressed about the way I was eliminated from the match last week, I'm losing all the steam I created on my own through 14 years of hard work, right these wrongs and answer the phone..."

Janela then deleted the tweet shortly after. There's no word yet on if this is part of an angle, but we will keep you updated.

Janela was not previously announced for a match on tonight's Dynamite episode and really hasn't received much focus over the past few months. He worked the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale last Wednesday night but was eliminated by Shawn Spears during a commercial break.

You can see a screenshot of Janela's deleted tweet below: