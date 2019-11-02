As reported earlier, Joey Mercury has been tweeting about ROH's treatment of its talent and its policies since being fired earlier this week. Mercury began working in ROH in May of 2018 and worked as a producer, on the creative team, and oversaw the company's dojo.

Joey Mercury revealed in one of his tweets that during the Bully Ray fan incident, there was no security. He also said ROH scapegoated Bully Ray.

His full tweet, "The date is 6/20/19. SHAME on YOU for NOT having ANY SECURITY and SCAPEGOATING an actual G.O.A.T. HoF @bullyray5150 for your criminally negligent cosplay boyagement AND production. You get what you pay for, then...... you gonna pay for it."

It was last summer at an ROH live event when a fan was brought backstage because he was booing The Allure (Velvet Sky, Angelina Love, and Mandy Leon).

Below is the story that the fan shared on Twitter about the incident.

"Suddenly BULLY RAY comes out from a back room. Full on gear since he was in the opening segment of the show and he looks PISSED," the fan continued on Twitter. "Much bigger than me so I'm kinda taking a step back on this here. Security backs off and it's just us two," he wrote. "He said 'hey. I heard there was incident tonight with you and some of the girls' 'Uh... yeah? I guess' *I'm so lost* 'So here's the deal. You're done talking down to them. You need to treat them with respect. Don't be saying anything you wouldn't say to your mom, you got it?!'

"I'm not trying to act tough. I was legit being intimidated with purpose and I wasn't about to get kicked out during match 3 so I just bit the bullet and said 'sure... yes sir... yeah, I understand... yup...' He said 'End of convo. Go be a fan.'"

According to Bully Ray he never threatened or berated the fan.

In part of his statement, Bully Ray said, "And now the truth. I could not have been any nicer to said 'fan.' Yes, nice, hard to believe. I never threatened, intimidated or berated said 'fan.' I handled the situation the exact opposite way most would assume, with decorum. [The conversation] lasted less than 30 seconds. I even gave the fan a friendly pat on the back and told him to enjoy the show and 'go be a fan.' His response, 'Thanks Bully.' Fan version of story is embellished to make fan look like a 'victim.'

Below is Joey Mercury's tweet: