WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski appeared on tonight's WWE Backstage. Tonight's panel was Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Christian, and Paige.

Cena did a taped message to hype and kick off the premiere, which you can see in the video below.

Michaels joined the show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and spoke about how the NXT stars handled things like pros when they headed to SmackDown last Friday on short notice after flight delays in Saudi Arabia kept most of the SmackDown roster overseas. Michaels also talked about being "proud" of Daniel Bryan and NXT Champion Adam Cole's title match.

Gronkowski did a short segment as well, noting his favorite wrestler of all-time is Val Venis.

"The time for @WWE Backstage is now, come get some." - @JohnCena



Join us on @FS1 for the official premiere of #WWEBackstage. pic.twitter.com/w7aKnhHzlW — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 6, 2019

Shawn Michaels joins #WWEBackstage from the WWE Performance Center. Michaels talks NXT stars getting the call to go to SmackDown, landing at 7:55, just before the show began. pic.twitter.com/V5oqpp00u8 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 6, 2019