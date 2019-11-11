- Tonight's post-RAW edition of "Table For 3" on the WWE Network will feature John Laurinaitis, Bruce Prichard and Shane McMahon. Above is a preview clip for the thirty-minute "Mealing and Dealing" episode with a discussion on the night the WCW roster was informed that their company had been bought by WWE.

- WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush turns 25 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer and AEW trainer Billy Gunn turns 56, and former WWE and TNA star Kristal Marshall turns 36.

- Speaking of Shane McMahon, he and John Cena had a Twitter exchange after Shane commented on seeing Cena's new "Playing with Fire" movie while on his "forced vacation" from the WWE storylines.

Shane wrote, "Being unemployed does have its advantages...One of the things I like to do is go to the movies, I recommend this one! @PlayingWFire @JohnCena"

Cena responded, "Glad you're enjoying the "mandatory vacation" [winking face emoji] Shane-O! Hope you enjoyed the flick!"

Shane was forced to quit after losing the recent Ladder Match to Kevin Owens. There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for his future.

You can see the full exchange between Cena and Shane below: