Announced on last night's WWE Backstage, Johnny Gargano will be out of Survivor Series weekend, due to a neck injury sustained at the hands of Finn Balor a couple weeks ago. Balor turned heel when he viciously attacked Gargano, who had to be put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.
Since the news broke, Gargano commented that he was "heartbroken" to miss the upcoming TakeOver.
"Full honesty...I'm really proud of our team, but sitting back and watching the NXT crew represent on RAW and SmackDown from the sidelines has been hard," Gargano said. "My silver lining was the hope I had that I'd be able to make it back for TakeOver...but that's not the case. I'm heartbroken."
Below is the current TakeOver lineup:
Men's WarGames
Adam Cole (Captain), Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Captain), Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and TBA
Women's WarGames
Rhea Ripley (Captain), Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler (Captain), Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and TBA
