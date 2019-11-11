UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is well-aware of each and every single time a fellow fighter brings up his name on social media. That includes a recent post by top contender Dominick Reyes, which seemed to be positive.

"A champion so great, he is now going to be fighting the first of the next generation," Reyes posted. "It's such an honor and I can't wait for my crack at the king in the Octagon."

UFC president Dana White has stated that Reyes is the likely next challenger to the title following his recent knockout of Chris Weidman. His remarks came on the heels of Jones stating on social media that Reyes is "definitely the more dangerous fighter" compared to top contender Corey Anderson.

As for the comments made by Reyes, Jones wrote "You started this whole thing talking about party favors and now you're going to show this fake ass respect? Serious question Dominic, what exactly is so next generation about you or your fighting style? You're a new name, that's the only thing different about you."