UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is coming to Texas in 2020. Jones will defend his belt against top contender Dominick Reyes on February 8 from Houston, Texas on pay-per-view.

Jones, who is 25-1 with a no-contest in his career, has been hinted at the bout on social media in recent weeks. He also gave fans early indications that it would be in Texas when replying to a message on Twitter.

Reyes, 29 years old, is a perfect 12-0 in his MMA career. That run includes six recent victories in the UFC, highlighted by a knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman in October.

The UFC is expected to also feature Valentina Shevchenko defending her female flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian.