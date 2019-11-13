On tonight's Dynamite, Jon Moxley put out an open challenge to anyone in the AEW locker room to face him.
Later in the night, Darby Allin defeated Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears in a triple threat match. Afterwards, Allin got on the mic and accepted Moxley's challenge. The match will go down next week.
AEW also announced next week will feature a Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale where the final two participants will face each other in singles competition the week after. The winner of that match will then receive a special AEW diamond ring.
Private Party will also face Santana and Ortiz next week. Santana and Ortiz took out The Young Bucks on tonight's show, Private Party chased the duo off after the carnage.
