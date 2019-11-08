Jon Moxley recently spoke with Yahoo Sports to promote Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, where he will face Kenny Omega.

Regarding Saturday's bout with Omega, Moxley said this is the money match for AEW right now.

"I'd say this is definitely the money match right now," Moxley said. "You can tell when there's a spark between two guys in the ring and there's this combustible energy, an electricity you can feel. Our lives intersecting at this exact moment, it's hugely fortunate for all involved. It seems like fate."

Moxley vs. Omega was previously pulled from AEW All Out in August due to a staph infection Moxley suffered in Japan. Moxley talked about how AEW released the promo of Omega accusing him of backing out of the match and how the company turned the moment into a positive one, which was one of his first tastes of how fundamentally different AEW is from WWE.

"It's a great thing creatively for AEW," Moxley said. "You take this scenario and you get thrown a curveball and you take it and make it real, take it in whatever direction you want it. I was like 'hell yeah,' because it's not like you have to get cleared or ask anything with regard to promos like that. It was real. You don't have to worry about going through red tape, using big words, reading a paragraph or something like that. If you have something to say in AEW, you just say it.

"Now we've got this legitimate thing that happened and it's become part of the story now. It's pretty cool. You can't write it. We could have sat in a room and thought, man how do we make this match even bigger. We could have never figured out a way that was as good as almost killing me with a staph infection and taking the match away."

Moxley talked about how he feels more at home in AEW, thanks in-part to another creative change from WWE - the promos and work they've been able to do with their regular TV appearances. These promos have allowed Moxley to establish himself as a loose cannon of sorts.

"The great feeling about this is not having the worry that I'll have to read some script that somebody else wrote that I think is dumb or makes me look stupid," Moxley said. "I will never read another script on a professional wrestling show for the rest of my life. That's a very good feeling. That was the biggest thing. I can't describe how much that bothered me."

Regarding the AEW fanbase, Moxley credited them for helping to ignite the change in the wrestling business.

"That's been the biggest thing that's powered this all along," Moxley said. "The energy of the fans have powered the show with their enthusiasm. They love being at a big wrestling show that isn't a big wrestling show. They love the talent that is choosing to not go the normal route."

There's no word yet on what is planned for Moxley after Full Gear and the feud with Omega. Moxley talked about how the company is flying at 100 mph right now and nobody knows what's next.

"When you look at all of this talent on the roster, everyone can do amazing things," Moxley said. "For me it's about finding the right personality and creating that spark. Giving it a big fight feel. A lot of times you can't really plan that out and for me, I wouldn't reveal it until the time is right. Nobody has any idea what is going to happen. We're flying down the river at 100 mph now. It's one TV at a time. We're still going to be finding our identity as a product over time. We have an idea of what we want to be like and look like, a more old-school wrestling and sports show feel, but it's also showcasing the newest, hottest, freshest, youngest talent."