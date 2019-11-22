- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa from Title Match Wrestling Network, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. Moxley made his way to the back and cut a promo about where he stands on the AEW roster.

"You think I'm playing games?" Moxley wondered. "Joey Janela thought it was a game, I beat him within an inch of his life. Kenny Omega thought it was a joke, thought it was a game, he took a trip to the hospital. He ain't ever gonna be the same again. Darby Allin, you got a hell of a pair of balls on ya kid, and I dig that, but you ain't no difference than anybody else. Nobody in AEW! I don't care how elite you think you are. I don't care how great you think you are. I don't care if you're the greatest of all-time. I am the baddest son of a b---- in AEW. I will prove it. One hospital trip, one stretcher job, one broken neck, one broken leg, one broken arm at a time."

- Santana and Ortiz lost to Private Party on this past Wednesday's Dynamite. After the match, the Inner Circle members got into a brawl that involved Nick Jackson and Dustin Rhodes. Santana and Ortiz put Matt out of this week's action after powerbombing him through a portion of the stage, and despite beating the Young Bucks at Full Gear, it's clear the feud isn't over.

"Nicky boy, I know nothing is hurting you more than known your b---- ass brother is at home licking his wounds," Santana said. "Leaving you to fend for yourself, but of course, in typical Young Buck fashion you wanted to take a special moment and make it about yourselves. ... We said it once, we're going to say it again. Every state. Every city. Every arena. Ya gonna have to feel it."