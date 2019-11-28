- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode.

- As seen below, Braun Strowman is at today's NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Monster Among Men will present a custom WWE Title to the winner of the game, which is currently tied 17-17 in the 4th quarter.

Strowman tweeted, "Honored to be representing @WWE and @WWEonFOX for the thanksgiving day @Lions vs @ChicagoBears game!!! I'll be on @fordfield giving the winning team a #WweTitle and you never know somebody might #GetTheseHands"

- As noted, last night's NXT episode saw The Undisputed Era retain the NXT Tag Team Titles over Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic, thanks to a quick distraction from NXT Champion Adam Cole at the end. Lee ended up taking Cole out with a big Pounce that sent him flying into the crowd. Seen below, NXT tweeted an alternate angle of the big bump that Cole took: