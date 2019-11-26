- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW.

- Former NFL player LaVar Arrington has been announced for the "Promo School" segment on tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. FOX is also calling on fans to submit their questions to Christian, who will be back this week. Fans can submit their questions with the #WWEBackstage hashtag. As noted, Triple H will be calling in to tonight's show, live from the WWE Performance Center. CM Punk will not be on the show this week. FOX noted on Twitter that Samoa Joe will also return this week. Joe, Christian and Triple H will appear, along with Renee Young, Paige, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- It's no secret that WWE NXT Superstar Keith Lee is riding a big wave of support coming out of WWE Survivor Series Weekend, following his performances at NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" on Saturday and then Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Lee took to Twitter and thanked everyone for the support.

He wrote, "This weekend had its peaks and valleys... But the support has been unreal. Thank you to everyone. For the kinds words and support. It means so very, very much. But Chicago....you get a special shoutout. I felt you in my *SOUL* I don't intend to let you down again."

You can see Lee's full tweet below: