Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein spoke to Gerweck.Net about how Joey Mercury was the only one who helped her while she had a concussion. She also claimed that ROH still has no concussion protocol.

According to Klein, she contacted ROH GM Greg Gilleland about it and he ignored her question.

Her husband former ROH star BJ Whitmer retweeted the article from Gerweck.Net and wrote, "Ask the company to see this protocol. I bet they can't produce it because it doesn't exist. Maybe @ChrisNowinski1 can help with this and ask @ringofhonor and GM Greg Gilleland to produce this concussion protocol they claim to have..."

As reported earlier, Joey Mercury commented before about ROH and its lack of a proper concussion protocol. He was upset at ROH for letting Klein travel to South Africa.

Below is BJ Whitmer's tweet:

Ask the company to see this protocol. I bet they can't produce it, because it doesn't exist. Maybe @ChrisNowinski1 can help with this and ask @ringofhonor and GM Greg Gilleland to produce this concussion protocol they claim to have... https://t.co/uq12IGloOo — BJ Whitmer (@BJ_Whitmer) November 2, 2019



