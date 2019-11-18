Jorge Masvidal earned the "BMF" title when he stopped Nate Diaz recently, but Ken Shamrock still needs to see more. The former champion competed during the early days of the UFC and still considers himself - and those that fought with him - to have been the baddest of the bad.

"I'm not taking anything from them because all thse guys would whip my butt right now," Shamrock said in an interview with MMA Fighting. "All I'm saying is compared to what we had to go through: getting kicked in the face, punched in the back of the head with no gloves, no rules, no time limit four times in one night; yes, it's funny."

Shamrock, who splits his time competing for Impact Wrestling and running Valor Bare Knuckle, wants to see Masvidal give his promotion a chance. The UFC Hall of Famer owns and operates the combat sports organization.

"I don't think we need a belt to tell people there's a 'BMF,'" Shamrock said. "Masvidal fought bare-knuckle. He did backyard brawls just like (Kimbo Slice). I say if that's the case, why doesn't he try his hand at Valor? We'd love to find out how bad he is."