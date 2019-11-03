Kenny Omega teamed up with Riho against Antonio Honda and Miyu Yamash-ta earlier today at DDT Ultimate Party. Omega would get the pin on Honda with the one winged angel. Omega wrestled for DDT from 2008 until 2014 and it's where he first tagged with Riho.

Riho appeared at the show with the AEW Women's World Championship, Omega had his AAA Mega Championship title with him.

After tweeting out a bunch of gifs from their match, Omega commented, "Retweeted a lot of gifs because I really want people to know about @ddtuniverse the fun of a good mix match, and the magic of the team I have with @riho_gtmv."

Riho commented on Twitter, "Welcome back Kenny! Your joy has been transmitted to the ring. I was glad to stand on the ring together!"