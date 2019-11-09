- Above is a clip from the AEW Countdown: Full Gear featuring the build-up to Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega's Unsanctioned Lights Out Match. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET.

- Kenny Omega provided some stats to help hype tonight's AEW Women's World Title Match between Riho and Emi Sakura. Omega noted the two have had six title matches in other promotions with things split in the middle at 3-3.

Later tonight: #AEWFullGear and a match-up with 13 years of history will decide the #AEW Women's Championship. I couldn't be more excited.



-268 matches



-32 singles matches (6 title matches)



-Overall, Sakura holds 17 single victories, Riho 15



-Title match record 3-3 pic.twitter.com/pS9lMSluIf — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 9, 2019

- In the promo below, Darby Allin commented about how he doesn't fit the mold of a typical pro wrestler. He also said to whoever walks out the winner between AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Cody, "I'll be waiting."

- Britt Baker will face Bea Priestley on tonight's AEW Full Gear: The Buy In. Priestley had some words for her upcoming opponent, believing that Baker isn't full invested in being a pro wrestling and won't be able to hang in their match.

"'Unprofessional.' 'Reckless.' You want to talk, Britt, or do you want to shoot?" Priestley asked. "See, first it was a concussion, then your black eye. Boo hoo, Britt Baker. We're in a full contact sport and it is not my fault you're not trained well enough to protect yourself properly. And you want to go around and say I'm unprofessional? You're a f---ing dentist. You spend all your week playing with people's teeth. I spend my week training in the Japanese dojo, learning from some of the best wrestlers in the world. This is my profession. Wrestling for you, Britt, is just something you do on your days off."