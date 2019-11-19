It was announced on AEW's Twitter page (Tuesday evening) that Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Jack Evans on next week's episode of AEW Dark. Their scheduled match will be taped tomorrow night in Indianapolis, Indiana after AEW Dynamite.

Omega won the AAA Mega Championship back in October against Rey Fénix at Héroes Inmortales XIII. Omega stated after his win that he was going to take this title to great heights, by defending it both in AAA and AEW. This will be his first title defense.

You can watch this match on AEW Dark, next Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's official YouTube channel.