Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" main event saw Team Ciampa (Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Kevin Owens) defeat The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Captain Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly).

The match saw WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens come out as the mystery partner for Team Ciampa. The storyline was that Owens was getting payback for the Team NXT attack on Monday's RAW. The finish to the men's WarGames match saw Ciampa pin Cole after a huge drop through a table from the top of the WarGames structure.

Cole will now defend his title against Pete Dunne at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Below are a few photos and videos from tonight's WarGames main event from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL: