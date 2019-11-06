- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage from Poppy's visit to WWE NXT last week. For those who missed it, Poppy opened the show and led Io Shirai to the ring for her win over Candice LeRae. Shirai is also featured in the video.

- WWE stock was down 0.65% today, closing at $55.42 per share. Today's high was $56.96 and the low was $54.97.

- NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed Era isn't worried about RAW or SmackDown Superstars invading tonight's show on the USA Network, as has been rumored. O'Reilly took to Twitter this afternoon to issue a statement.

"Things got pretty wild at #RAW & #SmackdownOnFOX this week. That said surely tonight's episode of @WWENXT will be filled with your regularly scheduled Undisputed ERA dominance regardless of who decides to show up and/or throw down," O'Reilly wrote.

