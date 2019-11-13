A big Ladder Match main event has been announced for next week's WWE NXT episode, which will be the final episode before the "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event.

The non-title match will see NXT Champion Adam Cole battle Dominik Dijakovic for the order of entry advantage in the men's WarGames match.

Next week's episode should also include the reveal of the final member of Team Ciampa. As noted, Matt Riddle was pulled from the match due to his singles match with Finn Balor. He was replaced by Dijakovic. The match currently has Captain Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly vs. Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Dijakovic and Keith Lee.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's NXT and the WarGames card.