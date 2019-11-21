Lana and Zelina Vega had a back & forth on Twitter this week.

The exchange began after Vega took to Twitter and shared a photo from RAW, of she and Andrade on the way to the ring.

She wrote, "Best talent Best dressed, AGAIN Best looking.. what else could you ask for? We are your idols. #elidolo #lamuñeca"

Lana responded and took the title of "best dressed" on RAW. She wrote, "I'm 100 % sure @Versace dressing me from head to toe made me by far the best dressed on Monday Night #Raw.... but I respect you putting some crystals & sequins on your attire @hm attire"

Vega responded and called Lana a trainwreck. She wrote, "1.Congrats on the views, I know how natural it is 4U 2B a trainwreck, the real challenge will be when u have to pretend ur a hard working & honest person bcz ur acting is awful 2.The comedy spots are getting 2 ur head, come back to reality where ur not special & no1 dressed u."

Lana fired back and threatened to burn Vega alive. She wrote, "I can send you to my acting coach because God knows you need one. As well to my stylist because your style actually sucks... cheap, cheap, cheap cheap....I was being nice... come for me again and I'll burn you alive."

Lana then responded to a fan who said Vega is better. She wrote, "If she was better than me she would have more followers than me on twitter, Facebook & Instagram which she can't compete with my social numbers... or the hits I do every single week .... but the kind human that I am I'll talk about her on my timeline to spread love"

Vega responded to Lana's tweet to the fan and mentioned Bobby Lashley. She wrote, "Glad you hopped off @fightbobby long enough to compose such an intelligent and insightful tweet, but it's really okay mama.. it's better when your mouth is plugged and occupied. Don't do me any favors, I'm good!"

While Vega has stopped ranting on Lana, Lana has continued to tweet about Vega using her to boost her numbers on social media, among other comments.

She told one fan, "When you make a lot of money of social media..... when bigger contracts and endorsement deals come from social numbers.... it plays a huge part"

She wrote in another tweet, "I'm such a giving person it blows my mind sometimes."

"Just trying to help people become a celebrity like myself and they just attack you. So sad," Lana wrote in another post.

You can see the related tweets and comments below:

I'm 100 % sure @Versace dressing me from head to toe made me by far the best dressed on Monday Night #Raw.... but I respect you putting some crystals & sequins on your attire @hm attire https://t.co/5MVIVwiCkb — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 20, 2019

1.Congrats on the views, I know how natural it is 4U 2B a trainwreck, the real challenge will be when u have to pretend ur a hard working & honest person bcz ur acting is awful ?? 2.The comedy spots are getting 2 ur head, come back to reality where ur not special & no1 dressed u. https://t.co/oaZtmHkO0z — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 21, 2019

I can send you to my acting coach because God knows you need one. As well to my stylist because your style actually sucks... cheap, cheap, cheap cheap....I was being nice... come for me again and I'll burn you alive. https://t.co/d6PmuH19BM — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 21, 2019

If she was better than me she would have more followers than me on twitter, Facebook & Instagram which she can't compete with my social numbers... or the hits I do every single week .... but the kind human that I am I'll talk about her on my timeline to spread love https://t.co/OWMqWI4CiR — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 21, 2019

Glad you hopped off @fightbobby long enough to compose such an intelligent and insightful tweet, but it's really okay mama.. it's better when your mouth is plugged and occupied. Don't do me any favors, I'm good! https://t.co/jBvIkQMPvb — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 21, 2019

Loving life because I'm pic.twitter.com/SJEIWJ4Yfo — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 21, 2019

I love it when you get so feisty ?? https://t.co/oXpy6UU1dk pic.twitter.com/zTRW9iY46s — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 21, 2019

Just trying to help people become a celebrity like myself and they just attack you. So sad. — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 21, 2019

I'm such a giving person it blows my mind sometimes. — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 21, 2019

She clearly uses me to get higher numbers .... it's great I love helping people — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 21, 2019