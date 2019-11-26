Lana has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE.

The Ravishing Russian recently inked a new five-year deal with the company, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Lana's new WWE deal reportedly allows her to take time off for non-WWE projects.

It was also noted that Rusev has not signed a new WWE contract. Word is that The Bulgarian Brute is still in the middle of ongoing contract talks with the company.

UPDATE:

Lana took to Twitter this afternoon to confirm the deal.

She wrote, "I just signed a multi-million dollar deal with @WWE!!!!!!!!!! Congrats!"

Stay tuned for updates on Lana and Rusev. Below is Lana's full tweet: