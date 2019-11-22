- Above is the latest video from Lana's personal YouTube channel. This video features behind-the-scenes footage from Lana's recent trip to Saudi Arabia with the WWE crew for Crown Jewel 2019. While Natalya and Lacey Evans wrestled their historic match on the card, Lana also performed as she escorted Bobby Lashley to the stage for the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match. She did not remain at ringside.

- Pat McAfee, Sam Roberts and Charly Caruso have been announced for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" Pre-show. The pre-show will air live at 6:30pm ET on the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Below is the announcement:

- WWE Community helped host a Great Futures Breakfast this morning in Tampa, Florida at the Amalie Arena. As seen below, Titus O'Neil, Mojo Rawley, Jinder Mahal, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Schreiber were present for the event.

The Boys & Girls Club described the event like this: "The Great Futures Breakfast celebrates the great work of Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay for having helped thousands of young people become the productive and responsible citizens they are today. This breakfast and program gives guests the opportunity to hear from past Club Members, many of whom are now very successful business people in the Tampa Bay community, and learn more about the progress that Boys & Girls of Tampa Bay has made with youth living in the Tampa Bay area."

Hometown star Titus tweeted, "Thank you to all of our community partners for giving with love at the @bgctampa Great Futures Breakfast. I was Honored to Co-Chair this event with my friend Bob Gries that raised over $1,058,000 to support @BGCTampa You too can Go to https://bgctampa.org/gfb and #GiveWithLove"

WWE noted that the event raised more than $200,000, but that was just from a check given by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. As Titus noted in his tweet, the event raised more than $1 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa.

