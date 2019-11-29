Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm is starting this week as a Producer for WWE, according to F4Wonline.com.

Storm just wrapped the last session at his Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary, Alberta, Canada this week, and is now headed to work for WWE once again. Storm first announced the new job on Twitter back in early November. Storm, who last worked under contract with WWE in 2005, has been running the SWA since that same year.

Storm took to Twitter, as seen below, to mark the closing of his school.

He wrote, "All good things must come to an end, but the #SWA family will live on in this industry."

Storm appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho this week to discuss the closing of his school. The interview was taped a while back after Storm first announced that it was closing, and it was not noted then that he was headed to work for WWE. Regarding the school closing, Storm talked about his age, and how he's put wear & tear on over the years, along with enrollment dropping at the school, and his children growing up, and less need to be at home full-time. He put feelers out to various promotions to see his options, and decided to take one offer, which we now know is WWE, and close the school. Storm estimated that 600-700 students came through the SWA doors, including Tenille Dashwood (Emma) Tyler Breeze, Oney Lorcan, Chelsea Green, Brian Pillman Jr., Rachael Ellering, and others. Storm has also worked with Rey Mysterio's son Dominick. (H/T to POST Wrestling)

