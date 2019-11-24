- As noted, last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" Pre-show saw Angel Garza defeat Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in a singles match. Above is backstage video of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush attacking Garza after he returned to the Gorilla Position backstage. Rush still isn't happy over how Garza disrespected his family two weeks ago on NXT. For those who missed it, below is video from the Garza vs. Swerve match.

- WWE Hall of Famer and NXT announcer Beth Phoenix turns 39 years old today.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who also works with the NXT Superstars at the WWE Performance Center, took to Twitter last night to praise the competitors in both WarGames matches.

"Those Superstars are going to feel the effects of that #WarGames match for a long time. But we will all remember it for much longer. Great way to set the tone for #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT," Michaels tweeted after the first-ever women's WarGames match, which saw Team Ripley defeat Team Baszler.

Michaels also tweeted after the men's WarGames main event, which was won by Team Ciampa. He wrote, "That. Was. Awesome. #NXTTakeOver #WarGames"

As noted, Michaels will be on tonight's WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show to announce the men's Team NXT participants. He tweeted on the appearance at Survivor Series.

"Well... Since I AM in town! Trust me, we will bring it [tonight] at #SurvivorSeries. Tune-in and see what @WWENXT has in store for the #WWEUniverse next," Michaels wrote.

