WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush will be back on WWE 205 Live for tonight's episode from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

WWE has just announced that Rush will face Raul Mendoza in a non-title match. They also announced Ariya Daivari vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott for tonight's show, a rematch from last week, which Scott won.

Below are the official teasers for both matches:

Daivari wasn't ready last week Last week on WWE 205 Live, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott competed in his first match as an official member of the WWE 205 Live roster against longtime Cruiserweight division grappler Ariya Daivari. After The Persian Lion issued the challenge on Twitter, Scott was quick to respond, looking to make a splash. "Swerve" did just that and picked up an impressive victory against Daivari Dinero using a combination of resilience and uncanny speed. However, Daivari is laying claim that he was not ready for Scott and has demanded a rematch. "Swerve" is happy to oblige, so long as there are no more excuses if Daivari loses again.

