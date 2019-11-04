Two big matches are now set for the 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.
One of the main events will see WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defend his title against Rey Mysterio.
We've noted how Survivor Series this year will feature a WWE NXT vs. RAW vs. SmackDown theme. The first match announced with all three brands will be a women's division Triple Threat. The match will see RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.
The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
Below are a few shots from Baszler interrupting Becky's sitdown interview with Charly Caruso on tonight's RAW from Long Island, along with the current Survivor Series card:
WWE Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley
