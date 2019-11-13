The line-up for Team Ciampa at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" has not been finalized after all.

It was announced earlier that Dominik Dijakovic would be the final member of Team Ciampa in the men's WarGames match against The Undisputed Era. NXT General Manager William Regal has now booked Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor in a singles match for Takeover. It was announced that Dijakovic will now replace Riddle in the WarGames match.

There's no word yet on who will be the final member of Team Ciampa, but we will keep you updated.

NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" takes place on Saturday, November 23 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, during WWE Survivor Series weekend. Below is the updated card:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole (Captain), NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Captain), Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, TBA

WarGames

Rhea Ripley (Captain), Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler (Captain), Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, TBA

Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle