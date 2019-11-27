Mauro Ranallo will not be calling this week's WWE NXT episode, according to a new report from John Pollock of POST Wrestling.

Mauro was set to call some of the NXT matches at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, but he apparently took the day off after deleting his Twitter account over a pair of tweets made by WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves. It was reported that sources close to WWE and close to Mauro all believed that he would be back to work for Wednesday's NXT TV taping from the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL. It was also said that things were alright between Mauro and WWE. Now, word is that Ranallo will not be working this week's episode.

It was noted that there has been communication over the past few days between Mauro and WWE officials, but the decision was made that he would not be returning to work this week. There's still no word yet on if Mauro will return to the show next week.

For those who missed it, Graves took to Twitter on Saturday night and referenced how Mauro was talking over Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix during "Takeover: WarGames 2019" commentary, something some fans were also saying on Twitter.

He wrote, "Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn't know it, but there's actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I'd imagine they have a lot to offer. #NXTTakeoverWarGames"

Another fan commented on the number of Chicago hip-hop references Mauro made. Graves responded, "Far, far too many."

Mauro, who has been open about his mental health issues, deleted his Twitter account the next day. It was reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com that Mauro did show up to the Allstate Arena on Survivor Series Sunday, along with friend Frank Shamrock, who stood up for him on Twitter in a tweet to Graves. There's no word yet on what happened at the arena on Sunday, but Mauro did not work the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Michael Cole noted on commentary that Mauro was so excited and passionate at Takeover the night before, that he blew his voice out. It was also noted that Mauro would be back for NXT TV.

Stay tuned for updates on Mauro's WWE status and when he might return to work.

Below are the original tweets from Graves:

Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn't know it, but there's actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary.



I'd imagine they have a lot to offer.



🤷‍♂️#NXTTakeoverWarGames — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019