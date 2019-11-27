As expected, Mauro Ranallo did not work this week's WWE NXT episode from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Mauro was replaced by Tom Phillips. Tom is calling the show with Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Beth noted that they look forward to seeing Mauro back at work next Wednesday night.

You can click here to read our latest backstage update on the situation between Mauro and Corey Graves, including a possible reason Graves tweeted on Mauro over the weekend, and Graves' apology.

Stay tuned for updates on the Mauro - Graves situation.