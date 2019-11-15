- Courtesy of CareerBuilder, WWE posted this video of The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, talking about their respective grinds - from college sports and the Marines - to WWE NXT and then RAW.

After appearing in backstage segments on RAW for several months, Ford and Dawkins were officially sent to the red brand in the 2019 WWE Draft. The Profits reportedly have the support of RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman in a big way. They finally made their in-ring debuts on October 21 with a win over Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. They worked a six-man match with Humberto Carrillo on November 4, losing to The OC (Gallows, Anderson, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles), and then won an eight-man match on this week's taped RAW, teaming with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to defeat Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe).

- WWE stock was up 2.47% today, closing at $57.66 per share. Today's high was $57.69 and the low was $56.19.

- WWE has brought McKenzie Mitchell to RAW and SmackDown for the past few weeks, her first times at TV since being signed as an on-air personality a few months back. The former Impact Wrestling backstage interviewer has been working on projects at the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT, including WWE Now videos and The Bump.

As seen below, McKenzie hosted tonight's WWE Now video for SmackDown in Philadelphia, and posed outside of the Wells Fargo Center. There's no word yet on if Mitchell will start working as an on-air talent during RAW and SmackDown TV episodes, but we will keep you updated.