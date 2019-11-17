- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring memorable Survivor Series team reveals.

- At last year's NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Nikki Cross defeated Candice LeRae in a dark match that took place before the event got going. Cross had some kind words to say about LeRae.

"What a magical night that was in the Staples Center. Candice is one of the freakin' best...cannot wait to when we can do this again, such an amazing talent who pushes me to my limits."

What a magical night that was in the staples Center. Candice is one of the freakin best......cannot wait to when we can do this again, such an amazing talent who pushes me to my limits. https://t.co/rx8tuHpuTo — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 17, 2019

- WWE posted this week's top 25 Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.