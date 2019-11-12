WWE announced the Men's Team SmackDown for Survivor Series on tonight's WWE Backstage. The team will consist of Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Ali, Shorty G, and King Corbin.
The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
Below is the updated PPV card:
WWE Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day
Non-Title Triple Threat
WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
Men's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Ali, Shorty G, and King Corbin. vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA
Women's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, TBA, TBA vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 RAW Superstars TBA