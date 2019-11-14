- WWE is teasing a Triple Threat between Killian Dain, Pete Dunne and Damian Priest, perhaps at the upcoming WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event. Last night's NXT TV episode saw Priest attack Dunne and Dain before their singles match. The three Superstars brawled until Priest got the upperhand and left on his feet. Above is video from the brawl.

- Two matches were held before last night's NXT TV tapings at the NXT Arena. The first match saw Dexter Lumis defeat Daniel Vidot and the second match saw Chelsea Green defeat Catalina Garcia (Carolina from RAW). Garcia was not wearing the mask that she used during her recent RAW matches with Sin Cara.

- As noted, Mia Yim was also busted open during her brutal Ladder Match main event with Io Shirai on last night's NXT episode. Yim lost the match due to interference from NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, who was revealed to be the final member of Team Baszler for WarGames. As seen below, Yim received a standing ovation after NXT went off the air, and was met by boyfriend Keith Lee on the stage.