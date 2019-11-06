A big women's Ladder Match has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode.

The match will see Mia Yim take on Io Shirai with the winner earning the order of entry advantage for their team in the first-ever women's WarGames match later this month.

Yim will be fighting for Team Ripley (Captain Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Yim) at "Takeover: WarGames 2019" on Saturday, September 23, while Shirai will be fighting for Team Baszler (Captain and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, TBA).

As noted, next week's NXT episode will also feature Angel Garza vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush with the title on the line.