- Speaking of last night's NXT episode, WWE has a new poll asking fans which RAW or SmackDown Superstar made the biggest impact last night. As of this writing, 34% voted for Seth Rollins while 31% voted for RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, 17% voted for Nikki Cross, 11% voted for Drew McIntyre, and the other 7% voted for Ricochet.

- The Miz, Maryse and the USA Network have released the trailer for the second season of the "Miz & Mrs." series, as seen below. The second season will premiere some time in January 2020.

Miz wrote on Instagram, "GET READY!!!! SEASON 2 of #MizAndMrs is coming January 2020 and it is Awesome!"

Maryse added, "How excited are you for Season 2 of @mizandmrs ?! It's coming to @usa_network January 2020 and it's going to be AWESOME! #MizandMrs"

