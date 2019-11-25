A rivalry will be pushed to the edge in New York City, as Major League Wrestling announced that Mance Warner and Jimmy Havoc will be competing in a Prince of Darkness match. The bout will take place at the Opera Cup event on December 5 in New York City.

According to MLW, both competitors are hooded and must rely on their instincts, prowess and a little bit of luck as they square off in combat virtually blind. The fighters will determine who will be the true prince of darkness. Both Warner and Havoc have competed in a plethora of matches in 2019, from a Stairway of Hell match to a falls count anywhere bout.

The Opera Cup takes place inside the Melrose Ballroom. The following matches are scheduled for the event:

* CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon & Simon Gotch) vs. Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman & Shigehiro Irie)

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Shinjiro Otani

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* PRINCE OF DARKNESS MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner