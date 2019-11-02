MLW announced Zenshi will take on Hijo de la Park (with Salina de la Renta) on the Pre-Show for tonight's PPV.

MLW will hold its first PPV, Saturday Night SuperFight, from Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois and the show will be on FITE ($19.99) and traditional PPV.

MLW CEO Court Bauer (who was on this week's WINCLY to talk about the PPV, MLW's women's division, and more) commented about tonight's event.

"This Saturday experience MLW LIVE on Pay Per View. FOUR title bouts! Stairway to Hell! Dream matches! Wild matches! It's #Superfight!!!!!!! Pre-order now and watch anywhere in the world LIVE at FITE."

Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET (main card starts at 8 pm ET). Below is the lineup for the PPV:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship (No DQ Match)

Jacob Fatu (c) (with Josef Samael) vs. LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)

MLW World Middleweight Championship

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Austin Aries

MLW National Openweight Championship

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Texas Tornado Match for MLW World Tag Team Championship

The Dynasty (Maxwell J. Friedman and Richard Holliday) (c) vs. The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich)

Stairway to Hell Match

Jimmy Havoc vs. Bestia 666 vs. Mance Warner

Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher

Injustice (Jordan Oliver, Kotto Brazil, and Myron Reed) vs. Gringo Loco, Puma King, and Septimo Dragon

Low-Ki vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Pre-Show

Zenshi vs. Hijo de la Park (with Salina de la Renta)

Saturday Night #SuperFight is TOMORROW! You can pre-order to stay ahead at https://t.co/2ndleUkDX0! We go LIVE for our pre-show at 7pm ET!



Tune in via @FiteTV, @DIRECTV, @dish, inDemand, @beINSPORTSUSA, and MLW's YouTube channel and see @TheAerialArtist vs @Hijodelapark1 & MORE! pic.twitter.com/rWCDtcT1XB — MLW SuperFight PPV • Nov 2 (@MLW) November 1, 2019