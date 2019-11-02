Welcome to Wrestling Inc's coverage of MLW's Saturday Night SuperFight. Tonight's show takes place from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, and available for purchase on FITE TV and pay per view, with a pre-show that's available on beIN Sports, FITE, and the MLW Youtube page. Follow along and feel free to sound off in the comments below!

Preshow begins with a video package highlighting tonight's matchups, which includes four title defenses. The evening will be headlined by Jacob Fatu and LA Park in a NO DQ bout for the Heavyweight championship.

Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch welcome us to the Saturday Night SuperFight preshow. They cut to the ring announcer who introduces the first competitors.

Leo Brien of the Dirty Blondes comes out, followed Savio Vega. This will be Vega's first matchup since he fractured his leg against Openweight champion Alexander Hammerstone. He brings two kendo sticks to the ring with him.

Savio Vega versus Leo Brien

Tie-up. Neither man is able to gain an advantage. Headlock from Vega but Brien gets to the ropes. After a shoving contest Brien slaps Vega in the face. The Caribbean hero responds by hip-tossing Briend who rolls to the outside. Vega in pursuit...chops to Brien's chest. Fight moves back inside the ring...Irish Whip by Vega. Brien gets the boots up on Vega's charge. He chokes him with his boot using the ropes for leverage. Clubbing forearm across Vega's back. Vega hits a crossbody but Brien thwarts his comeback attempt by booting him in the face. Spear and powerslam in succesion by Brien. He climbs the middle-ropes...Vega moves...big lariat. Another. Vega unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner, then smashes Brien's head off three ring posts. Referee gets in Vega's way so he whips him across the ring...Brien takes advantage by grabbing his cow-bell and using it as a weapon! He drops an elbow! It's over.

Leo Brien wins by pinfall

Brien continues his assault after the match. Vega manages to take control and hit his signature Caribbean kick. He has the kendo sticks and lays into Brien! He leaves ending the segment.

Commentary takes us to a video package hyping the triple-threat Stairway to Hell match between Mance Warner, Bestia 666, and Jimmy Havoc.

Gino Medina vignette. He'll be making his debut next.

Air Wolf makes his way to the ring for our next contest. Gino Medina is second.

Air Wolf versus Gino Medina

Tie-up. Chain wrestling to start. Pace for this one is quick. Medina goes for a headscissor, then transitions into a roll-up. Wolf kicks out. He fires back and hits a frankensteiner. Chops to the chest. Wolf rocks Medina with a dropkick. Medina dropkicks him in response. Chops of his own. He powers Wolf to the mat and slows the action by applying a chinlock. Wolf breaks free...jawbreaker sends Medina to the corner. Running corner uppercut...he follows up with a 619. Medina off the ropes...snap-German by Air Wolf. Medina lands a roundhouse but Wolf retakes control and nails an overhead kick. Corner knee strike..Medina rings Wolf's arm...Eat-Da-Feet. That'll do it.

Gino Medina wins by pinfall

Footage of the MLW tag champions, MJF and Richard Holliday, heading to the arena from earlier in the day is shown. MJF tells Holliday that it's time for the gift train. They hug, then MJF removes Holliday's glasses and gives him the one's he was wearing. Holliday is ecstatic.

El Hijo del la Park will be in action next. Salina de la Renta accompanies him to the ring He faces Zenshi.

El Hijo de la Park versus Zenshi

Zenshi jumps through the ropes...frankensteiner to an unprepared Park. He rolls to ringside. Twisting senton from Zenshi! He whips Park back in the ring. Salina grabs his ankle from the apron...Park takes advantage and nails Zenshi towards the entrance path. Park off the ropes...suicide dive connects. Now in control...Park sends Zenshi head first into the guard rail. He picks up a chair from the crowd and smacks it across Zenshi's back. Park drapes him over the barricade...another chair shot. Crowd is going nuts. Back in the ring Park goes for a pinfall...only two. He traps Zenshi in the corner...thunder slaps. Park plays to the crowd giving Zenshi an opening...school-boy pin...Park escapes and stomps Zenshi down. Superkick. Zenshi shakes it off and slides behind Park...dropkick. 619 and neckbreaker in succession from Zenshi. He goes to the apron...Salina grabs his ankle again...Zenshi is able to keep his balance and sweeps Park off his feet. Slingshot senton for a nearfall. Both men trade corner attacks...Park nearly wins the match with a basement corner dropkick.

Zenshi manages to come back in the fight but Park slows him down with a code-red. He puts Zenshi on the top and sets him up for a Spanish-Fly...he hits it. Zenshi puts Park in the corner...he climbs the opposing corner...his attack falls short. He tries a 450 from the middle rope...Park moves...package piledriver...Zenshi can't kick out.

El Hijo de la Park wins by pinfall

Afterwards Salina gets on the mic and says that Hijo's father, LA Park, is going to defeated Jacob Fatu in the main event. "Contra Unit...get ready to kiss my Puerto Rican ring, and bow down to LA Park." This brings out Contra's Josef Samael, Simon Gotch, and Ikuro Kwon. The champ, Fatu, is not with them. Several referees and security officials make sure that nothing goes down, with Salina and Park exiting before anything physical goes down.

Contra remains in the ring, as their triangle tag match is next. They'll be facing Spirit Squad and the duo of Douglas James/Dominic Garrini. This will be the last bout of the preshow.

Contra Unit versus Spirit Squad versus Douglas James/Dominic Garrini

Tonight's Card:

MLW National Openweight Championship

Alexander Hammerstone vs Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Tom Lawlor vs Timothy Thatcher

MLW World Middleweight Championship

Teddy Hart vs Austin Aries

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Jacob Fatu vs LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)

Texas Tornado Match for the MLW World Tag Team Championship

The Dynasty (Maxwell J. Friedman & Richard Holliday) vs The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich)

Six-man tag team match

Injustice (Jordan Oliver, Kotto Brazil & Myron Reed) vs Gringo Loco, puma King & Septimo Dragon

Low-Ki vs Brian Pillman Jr.

Jimmy Havoc vs Bestia 666 vs Jimmy Havoc