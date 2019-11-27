The WWE NXT ticket website has officially announced the following 2020 dates for the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:

* Wednesday, January 22 (Tickers go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10am ET)

* Wednesday, January 29 (Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 12pm ET)

* Wednesday, February 5 (Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10am ET)

As noted, the November 27 - January 15 NXT TV episodes are sold out, except for 41 tickets for the December 11 episode.

On a related note, the NXT ticket website noted that beginning in 2020, Seat 1 in Section 101 and Section 105 will be located on the entrance ramp.

It was reported this week that NXT TV will continue to air from the NXT Arena at Full Sail for at least a few more months as WWE is contractually locked into regular Wednesday night dates at the venue through the end of March 2020. There's been speculation on WWE taking the weekly NXT TV show on the road to bigger arenas outside of Florida next year.