Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson presented the newly-created "BMF" title to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 on Saturday night after Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz via a controversial referee stoppage. Johnson came out to his WWE entrance music and got a huge reaction from the crowd, as seen below.

The Rock also posed with Masvidal with the new belt after the event:

Johnson wasn't the only person with strong WWE ties at UFC 244. President Donald Trump, who was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2013, also attended the event, although he got a much more mixed reaction when he arrived:

#TrumpBooedAgain is trending on #DaylightSavingTime Sunday meaning America gets AN EXTRA HOUR OF BOOING!



Following UFC 244, Nate Diaz took some light hearted shots at the The Rock at the post-event press conference. Diaz noted that while he likes The Rock, he would "whoop his a--" for being on Masvidal's side. Rock and Masvidal are both from Florida, and Masvidal was the the one who tweeted back in September that The Rock should present the belt.

"F--k [The Rock]," Diaz while smiling. "He's on that side, f--k him' I'm on the west coast side. Mike Tyson should've been here anyway, he's the baddest man on the planet. He should have been the one over here."

Diaz then joked that he's probably going to get a response from The Rock. Diaz said that he actually likes The Rock, but he knows that Rock was on the side of his opponent.

"You guys caught me under a bad time, but The Rock's cool," Diaz admitted. "I like Ballers. But he picked the wrong side, he picked another side, so he can get his ass whooped too. With all due respect, he can get it too... I just know he was on his [Masvidal's] side. He's got to be. He's from the same town and all that, he's got to be. You on his side, f--k you."