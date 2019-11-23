Isiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Angel Garza has been announced for the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" Pre-show card.

As noted, tonight's Takeover Pre-show will begin at 6:30pm ET with Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, and Pat McAfee on the panel.

Remember to join us tonight for our live coverage, beginning at 6:30pm ET with the Pre-show. Takeover will take place from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL.

Below is the current Takeover card for tonight:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Captain Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Final Partner TBA on Saturday

The Undisputed Era has earned the order of entry advantage.

WarGames

Captain Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Captain Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray

Team Baszler has earned the order of entry advantage.

#1 Contender's Triple Threat

Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

Winner challenges NXT Champion Adam Cole on Sunday night at Survivor Series.

Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle

Pre-show

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Angel Garza