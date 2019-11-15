- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Jazz and Madi Wrenkowski from Mission Pro Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- NJPW Lion's Break Project 2 will take place on December 7 and 8 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Below are the current lineups:

December 7

* Alex Coughlin vs. Barret Brown

* Misterioso and Aaron Solow vs. Sterling Riegel and Logan Riegel

* Clark Connors vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Ren Narita vs. El Desperado

* Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

December 8

* Alexa Coughlin vs. Aaron Solow

* Misterioso and Barret Brown vs. Sterling Riegel and Logan Riegel

* Clark Connors vs. El Phantasmo

* Ren Narita vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

- Ring of Honor announced Matt Taven will face Vincent (fka Vinny Marseglia), and ROH World TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Dragon Lee at Final Battle on December 13 in Baltimore. Below is the updated card:

* RUSH (c) vs. PCO (ROH World Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Dragon Lee (ROH World TV Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray (Street Fight)

* Matt Taven vs. Vincent