- Ring of Honor announced Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff has been added to Final Battle on December 13 in Baltimore. Below is the updated card:

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Rush (c) vs. PCO

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP

Shane Taylor (c) vs. Dragon Lee

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

STREET FIGHT

Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita

Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff

- Looks like AEW could be building up some new matches in the women's division, as seen in the videos below. First up, Kris Statlander called out Hikaru Shida, the two teamed up on this past Wednesday's Dynamite, losing to Emi Sakura and Bea Priestley. The other feud looks to be between Nyla Rose and Shanna, Rose attacked Shanna during this week's fan meet and greet, powerbombing her through a table.