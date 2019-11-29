- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Matt Cross and Puma King from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.
- Ring of Honor announced Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff has been added to Final Battle on December 13 in Baltimore. Below is the updated card:
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Rush (c) vs. PCO
ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Shane Taylor (c) vs. Dragon Lee
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham
STREET FIGHT
Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita
Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff
- Looks like AEW could be building up some new matches in the women's division, as seen in the videos below. First up, Kris Statlander called out Hikaru Shida, the two teamed up on this past Wednesday's Dynamite, losing to Emi Sakura and Bea Priestley. The other feud looks to be between Nyla Rose and Shanna, Rose attacked Shanna during this week's fan meet and greet, powerbombing her through a table.
