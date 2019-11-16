The Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia has announced a new main event for the upcoming 2019 WWE Starrcade live event, which will take place on Sunday, December 1.

The event will be headlined by Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Steel Cage match. The previous opponent announced for Wyatt was The Miz. Braun was originally scheduled to face Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title Handicap Match. The arena has also announced Erick Rowan vs. Seth Rollins instead of Rollins vs. Randy Orton. Nakamura will now defend against The Miz.

WWE has not confirmed which matches will air during the one-hour WWE Network special, which begins at 7pm ET that night.

Tickets for Starrcade 2019 are on sale now, and run from $24 - $304.

Below is the updated Starrcade card from the arena:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

Texas Tornado Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Charlotte Flair & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. The New Day (c)

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana

Appearances by Randy Orton, The Street Profits, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Andrade and Zelina Vega, plus more