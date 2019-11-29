As promised, WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt did reveal a new face to the Firefly Fun House during this week's SmackDown episode, but it wasn't what anyone was expecting.

Wyatt revealed a new Universal Title belt with a theme of The Fiend, featuring his face covering the front of the belt with "HURT" and "HEAL" on the top and bottom corners. There's no word yet on how often Wyatt will use this new belt, or if he will carry both titles. Tonight's SmackDown featured two Fun House segments and both titles were used in them.

The new Fiend-stye custom handcrafted title belt was produced by Tom Savini Studios, which has worked on most of The Fiend's creative items, and the Firefly segments. The title belt will be produced at a limited run for WWE Shop, and the limited quantity will be available for pre-order beginning tomorrow. Each title will be handcrafted at Tom Savini Studios, and will be individually numbered. There's no word yet on prices.

Tonight's SmackDown also saw Wyatt offer a rematch to Daniel Bryan, who he just defeated at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Wyatt just wanted Bryan to "let him in" to get the title shot. The show-closing segment saw Bryan come to the ring to make his decision on taking the rematch, but Wyatt appeared from a hole in the ring and pulled Bryan under it. Wyatt then man-handled Bryan while he was under the ring, and started pulling chunks of hair up. Wyatt placed the chunks of hair on the mat, making it look like he was scalping Bryan under the ring. The segment also gave the impression that Wyatt may be taking Bryan to the Fun House as the new character or "toy" for the others to play with. The Firefly Fun House currently consists of Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin' Rabbit and Huskus the Pig Boy.

Speculation coming out of the show-closing segment is that Bryan will get some sort of an updated look before he accepts Wyatt's challenge for another match. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned next for Bryan and Wyatt, or when the rematch will take place, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Below are shots from tonight's related segments at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, and WWE's photos of the new title belt: